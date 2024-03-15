Herbal remedies for kidney health

Kidneys play a crucial role in eliminating waste and toxins from the body, maintaining a delicate equilibrium. Any disruption in this balance can lead to kidney-related ailments.

Key lifestyle factors like intake of unhealthy fast foods, lack of exercise have been major factors for the development of kidney diseases. These factors also lead to other diseases like hypertension and diabetes, which increases harm to kidneys.

Herbs like Punarnava, Gokshura, and Varuna are known for their diuretic properties, promoting healthy urine flow and aiding in the removal of toxins from the body.

These herbs are carefully combined in Ayurvedic formulations to create medicines that not only address kidney issues but also enhance overall renal function.

For kidney health, Ayurvedic principles recommend a diet that balances the doshas and supports the kidneys’ natural functions. This involves reducing the intake of certain foods that may strain the kidneys, such as excessive salt and protein, while promoting the consumption of hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and herbal teas. This holistic approach not only addresses existing kidney problems but also prevents future complications.