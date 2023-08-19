Government warns netizens not to use these six fake passport websites

The government of India has revealed the name of six fake passport websites and has warned not to use them. The warning about the fake websites was shown when someone opens the official passport website- www.passportindia.gov.in. These fake websites and apps may seem like like they are authentic but they are not.

The cautionary note issued by the Government says, “It has come to the notice of the Ministry that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges for filling up the online application form and scheduling appointments for Passport and related services. It is therefore advised to all citizens applying for Indian Passport and related services that they should NOT visit the mentioned fraudulent websites or make payment related to passport services.”

These websites and apps claim to offer services including filling of online application forms, scheduling appointments and more. Note that there is no app or separate website to track your passport application status.

Note that the only authorized website available for all passport-related services under the jurisdiction of the Government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs is www.passportindia.gov.in. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issues passports to Indian citizens. There are a total of 36 passport offices across the country and 190 Indian missions and posts located abroad.

1. Fake website: www.indiapassport.org

The above mentioned website is not an authentic passport website. The website shows ‘Account Suspended’ when it open.

2. Fake website: www.applypassport.org

This website is also on the list of fraudulent/ fake passport website list that the Indian government has warned about.

3. Fake website: www.passport-india.in

The Indian passport authority has warned passport users against this particular website. Passport applicants have been cautioned not to use this website.

4. Fake website: www.passportindiaportal.in

The government has also issued a warning against the above-mentioned website. The website seems like an authentic one with options displaying “Apply for Passport” and “Passport application form” on the homepage. But, it’s fake.

5. Fake website: www.passport-seva.in

This website with ‘passport-seva.in’ is another fraudulent website that acts as the government of India’s passport website.

6. Fake website: www.online-passportindia.com

This is another website that the government has warned citizens about. The website lists several online service options including a voter card option. However, this website is fake and it gathers sensitive information from individuals applying for passports.