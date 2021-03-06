The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has launched an electronic facility for employers (PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS), which will make it easier for their contractors to view EPF companies. The EPFO ​​gave information about this by tweeting from its official tweeter handle.

Apart from launching this new facility, the EPFO ​​has started another new facility, under which employees can update the date of leaving their jobs sitting at home.

EPFO launches electronic facility for PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS to view EPF compliances of their contractors.#EPFO #SocialSecurity #HumHainNa pic.twitter.com/z9Yq9axqMh — EPFO (@socialepfo) March 5, 2021

This is how you can know who is the main employer:

In a factory, the owner or businessman, or manager is considered to be the principal employer, but in an establishment or company, the person who is involved in the control and supervision of the establishment or company is considered the principal employer. The principal employer is one who employs contract labourers through a contractor. Now EPFO ​​has started the facility of interlinking the principal employers with the contractual employers concerned for effective compliance.

How to register for this online facility? To avail this facility, employees can visit the EPFO ​​website https://unifiedportal-emp.epfindia.gov.in/epfo/.

You can enter your own date of leaving the job: EPFO has launched an online facility for its account holders. With this, the EPF account holder can update the date of leaving the job themselves, that is, they will be able to tell in the records of EPFO ​​when they left their institution.

Here’s how to update online:

Log on with the UAN and password by visiting the Unified Member Portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

After this go to Manage and click on Mark Exit. Under Select drop down, select PF Account Number from Select Employment.

Then enter Date of Exit and Reason of Exit. Then click on Request OTP and enter the OTP received on the mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Then select the check box.

Finally, click on Update and then click on OK. Date of Exit has been successfully updated.

(Source: hindi.news18.com)