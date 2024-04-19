Flying cars for School students, this country introduces for the first time

The Dubai-based company Aviterra has ordered over 100 flying cars to take residents from door to door. The flying car is set to launch in 2025-26.

Aviterra has ordered two-seater PAL-V’s Liberty flying cars to offer last-mile solutions to residents.

While informing about the flying car, the managing director of Aviterra, Mouhanad Wadaa said that the flying car is a full car which people can park in the parking lot or villa.

These cars cab be drove on land and can be turned into a flying vehicle within two minutes. It requires a 120-metre strip to be able to take off and will fly up to 11,000 feet high. After landing, the vehicle can be drove like a normal car. Furthermore, the flying vehicle will use the same fuel that is used for regular cars.

The world’s first real flying car, PAL-V Liberty has a flight range of 500 km and a maximum airspeed of 180 km/h.

As per the company’s statement, the flying cars will initially be used for private and government use. Furthermore, people will be trained for a couple of months before they are able to drive and fly it.

Speaking about the price of these cars, the managing director of the company said that this vehicle is going to cost almost 10 per cent of a helicopter ride and operational cost will also be 10 per cent of a helicopter.