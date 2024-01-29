Unlike other years which has 365 days, this 2024 has 366 days and this kind happens once every 823 years. This February has four Sundays, four Mondays, four Tuesdays, four Wednesdays, five Thursdays, four fridays and four Saturdays. This is called MiracleIn.

This year is called leap year. It means this year will have 366 days instead of 365, and the second month, February, will have 29 days instead of 28.

A leap year comes every four years. The last leap year was 2020, while the next leap year will be 2028, followed by 2032 and 2036. Leap days will fall on Tuesday, Feb. 29, 2028; Sunday, Feb. 29, 2032 and Friday, Feb. 29, 2036.

What is Leap Year

The Earth takes approximately 365.2422 days to complete one orbit around the Sun, which is slightly longer than 365 days.

But history has some other explanations. The first Leap Day was introduced by Julius Caesar on the Julian Calendar, which was established in 45 BC. It came after Roman Emperor Augustus, who began his rule in 27 BC, is believed to have wanted his dedicated month to have the same number of days as the month named after Julius Caesar.

At the time, historians say the month of February had 30 days, while the month of August had 29. Meanwhile, the month of July had 31 days.

The emperor decided to remove two days from February to be added onto August, making August a 31-day month and February a 28-day one.