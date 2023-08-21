Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

EPFO to give certificates to these members, check details

EPFO on its micro blogging platforms –X- said that it has initiated a quiz contest and first 10 correct entries will receive a certificate.

By Subadh Nayak 0
EPFO issues alert for online fraud

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken, has decided to give certificates to some of its members.

The EPFO on its micro blogging platforms –X- said that it has initiated a quiz contest and the first 10 correct entries will receive a certificate.

“#EPFOquiz 21/08/2023 :-Which of the following digital service is provided by EPFO ​​to its members Answer this Simple question and Drop your Name, District Name and Correct Answer in comment box. First 10 correct entries will receive a certificate,” it said while sharing the image of the quiz in both Hindi and English. The image has four options like- (a) Transfer of PF account, (b) Registration of Grievance, (c) Viewing passbook, (d) all of the above.

In a related development, the EPFO reportedly added 17.89 lakh net members during the month of June 2023, highest in the last 11 months. “A total of 10.14 lakh new members enrolled with EPFO during June 2023 is the highest since August, 2022,” it said in a press note.

