New Delhi: Gone are the days when women were limited to their households. However, the narrative has shifted nowadays as women are not just thriving in professional roles but also running some of the largest businesses in the world.

Therefore, as we progress towards a more inclusive society, empowering young women to chase that entrepreneurial dream is becoming a fundamental goal. At the same time, it is essential to acknowledge that entrepreneurship is not solely about launching a business; it encompasses a combination of skills and a mindset that comes in handy at different stages in life.

So, to begin this entrepreneurial journey from the young, transformative years, here are crucial skills outlined by Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Editor, of MBD Group & AASOKA to kickstart an aspirational dream.

Creativity and Innovation: Start by looking for opportunities that spark your creativity and problem-solving abilities, encouraging innovation. When we tap into our visionary spirit, it empowers us to confront challenges with a new outlook, paving the way for new ideas and solutions. So, dare to explore, challenge yourself, and unlock the immense potential of the creative side of your brain.

Leadership and Teamwork: Entrepreneurial aspirations often involve leading teams and collaborating with diverse individuals. However, leadership is more than simply guiding others; it involves appropriately assigning responsibilities. That’s why you should actively engage in team efforts, collaborate with others around you, and willingly step out of your comfort zone to take up significant roles. These new experiences not only shape your character but also challenge you to grow, learn, and become a reliable team player while taking on responsibilities. You must learn & understand the importance of such skills during your school years.

Financial Literacy and Business Acumen: Another key suggestion is to get familiar with financial concepts like budgeting, investment strategies, and business planning. These concepts help you to make informed decisions, handle resources wisely, and navigate the complexities of running a venture. Such proficiency sets you up for future success in entrepreneurial efforts.

Communication and Negotiation Skills: The ability to communicate persuasively and negotiate effectively is a cornerstone of entrepreneurship. So, one must emphasize developing public speaking, effective writing, and basic negotiation skills. These competencies will give you the confidence to pitch new ideas and build networks in the future.

Resilience and Adaptability: In the fast-paced business world, you’ll experience a rollercoaster ride — full of ups, downs, and unexpected turns. Hence, developing a mindset based on resilience, adaptability, and the capability to bounce back from setbacks becomes crucial. Encourage yourself to take calculated risks and remember, each mistake is a chance to learn and grow. Moreover, it is equally important to remain flexible, ready to pivot, and adapt when faced with challenges. Keep pushing yourself to step outside your comfort zone because that is where the magic happens. Take up internships, volunteer with NGOs, and go on field trips to learn practical lessons in dealing with unexpected situations. Such activities will help you learn about stress management, mindfulness, and emotional regulation.

Tech Proficiency and Digital Literacy: In today’s digital age, being proficient in technology is non-negotiable. So, you should explore new-age and tech-based hobbies, such as learning how to code, digital marketing, or trying the latest AI tools. This knowledge will help you stay ahead of the curve and compete on a global stage in the future.