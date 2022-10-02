Durga Puja 2022: Maha Saptami today, know significance

As per the Hindu calendar, the day is celebrated in the month of Chaitra during Shukla Paksha on Saptami.

On this particular day of Maha Saptami, devotees wake up early morning, take a bath and offer prayers to Goddess Shakti.

Sacred meal or Bhog is prepared in which special dishes are offered to the deity which is then distributed among the invitees as Prasad.

The Puja Pandals are decorated and are adorned with lights and garlands. From Saptami, people start pandal hopping with friends and families. Huge rush of devotees can be observed from Maha Saptami.

As per the rituals and traditions, on the day of Maha Saptami, Maha Puja begins and devotees also perform Kalratri Puja.

Goddess Durga symbolizes power and strength. Devotees also believe that praying to Goddess Durga helps them to fulfil their goals, overcome hurdles and also protect from the evil. Thus, Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Goddess Durga’s Chakshu Daan was completed yesterday night in Puja Pandals.

As per the guidelines issued by Commissionerate Police, provisions of Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000 and the Supreme Court order, restricting sound output of loudspeakers to the extent of 65 decibel which has been ordered by Commissioner shall be strictly followed during the Durga Puja festival.