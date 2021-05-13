Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and other posts on the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the website dsssbonline.nic.in. The application process will begin for the posts from May 25. The last to apply for the posts is June 24, 2021.
DSSSB will fill up 7236 posts in the organization with this recruitment drive.
Important Dates
- Notification Date – May 12, 2021
- Starting Date of Application- May 25, 2021
- Last Date of Application – June 24, 2021
- DSSSB Exam Date – January 15, 2022 (expected)
Vacancy Details
Total posts- 7236
- TGT – 6258 Posts
- Assistant Teacher Primary – 554 Posts
- Assistant Teacher Nursery – 74 Posts
- LDC – 278 Posts
- Counselor – 50 Posts
- Head Clerk – 12 Posts
- Patwari – 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can check the required eligibility criteria for the posts such as educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification released by DSSSB.
Selection Process
The selection of candidates will be made through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test.
How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of DSSSB from 25th May to 24th June 2021.
Application fees
The application fee to apply is Rs 100. Women and SC/ST/ PWD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted the examination fees.