DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Available For 7236 TGT And Other Posts, Check Details Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and other posts on the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the website dsssbonline.nic.in. The application process will begin for the posts from May 25. The last to apply for the posts is June 24, 2021.

DSSSB will fill up 7236 posts in the organization with this recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Notification Date – May 12, 2021

Starting Date of Application- May 25, 2021

Last Date of Application – June 24, 2021

DSSSB Exam Date – January 15, 2022 (expected)

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 7236

TGT – 6258 Posts

Assistant Teacher Primary – 554 Posts

Assistant Teacher Nursery – 74 Posts

LDC – 278 Posts

Counselor – 50 Posts

Head Clerk – 12 Posts

Patwari – 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can check the required eligibility criteria for the posts such as educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification released by DSSSB.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test.

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of DSSSB from 25th May to 24th June 2021.

Application fees

The application fee to apply is Rs 100. Women and SC/ST/ PWD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted the examination fees.

Important Links

Official Notification

Official Website

Application Link