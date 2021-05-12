Good news for candidates looking for a job in Odisha. Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has issued a recruitment notification and invited applications for the Management Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 14th May 2021 to 13th June 2021 on official website of OPTCL that is optcl.co.in.

Important Dates for OPTCL Recruitment 2021

Starting Date of Online Application – May 14, 2021 from 11 AM

Last date for Online Application – June 13, 2021 till 11:59 PM

Vacancy Details

MT-Finance – 11

MT-HRD – 3

MT-Law – 1

MT-IT – 2

MT-CS – 1

MT-Economics – 1

Eligibility Criteria for OPTCL Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

MT-Finance – The candidate must have a Degree with passing of the Final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost & Works Accounts of India.

MT-HRD – The candidate must have a Full time PG Degree/Diploma of two years duration in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations and Labour Welfare/ HRD/HRM/PM&IR/MBA with specialization in HRD or Personnel Management from recognized University/ Institution with at least 60% marks in aggregate.

For SC/ST candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%. Note: MBA/PGDBM with dual specialization shall be considered provided both specializations carry equal weightage.

MT-Law – The candidate must have a Degree in Law from a recognized Institution.

MT-IT – The candidate must have done BE/ B.Tech/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/MCA with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution. For SC/ST candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%.

MT-CS – The candidate must have Graduated with Company Secretary having Associate Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

MT-Economist – The candidate must have Post Graduate Degree in Economics/ Finance Management with at least 60% of marks from a recognized University or Institution.

Age Limit for OPTCL Recruitment 2021

21 to 32 years as on May 01, 2021.

Age relaxation is available for SC / ST/ SEBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process of candidates will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview performance.

Salary Details

The Management Trainee (MT) shall be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs 24,000 per month during the period of training. On successful completion of training, the candidates will be appointed as Assistant Manager (E-3) Grade in the respective cadre on probation for one (1) year

in the Pay Matrix of Rs 56,100- to Rs 1,77,500 (Level:EE-2) with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 56,100.

How to Apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the management trainee posts through online mode on official OPTCL website that is optcl.co.in from May 14, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is June 13, 2021.

