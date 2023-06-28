Do you know how many times Aadhaar data can be updated? Know details here

Aadhaar update: Aadhaar, as the most trusted ID, has given India a reliable perspective of identification to empower entire populace individually in such a manner that no one is left behind on the path of development. It is the most appropriate technology for transparent and targeted deliveries of services, benefits and subsidies with limited available resources sans middlemen.

Aadhaar – the 12 digit unique identification number – has tremendous potential to bring transformation by empowering residents in numerous ways. However, sometimes people face problem even for some minor mistake in their Aadhaar card. In such situation people have to update their Aadhaar data. However, there is some limit for the same.

Following limits are applicable for the update of Aadhaar information:

Name: Twice in Life Time

Gender: Once in Life Time

Date of Birth: Once in life time

Which are the documents required for updation in Aadhaar Address?

List of supporting documents which you can select from is available here. Please select the appropriate document from the list and provide a scan/image of the same while undertaking demographic data correction.

In case you have lost/do not possess the mobile number anymore that is registered with Aadhaar, you have to personally visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra for updation of mobile number.

You need to pay Rs 50/- (including GST) for online update of demographic information.

Once updated, an individual can view his/her update requests inside the ‘Requests’ space of the myAadhaar dashboard.