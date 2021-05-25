Find out how your day will be. Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you today. This is your forecast for May 26, 2021.

ARIES: Keeping yourself engaged in recreation and amusement activities is very much recommended on this day. This is bound to make the day pass more smoothly. Sort out personal problems by understanding eachother’s point of view. Do not bring them in public otherwise chances of defaming you are high. You may not witness much progress at work. You need to be patient and careful in handling your work as there are likely to be lapses of concentration on your part.

TAURUS: This promises to be a favorable day. You can make use of the time for taking major decisions. Optimism will also prevail on this day. Love is likely to blossom in the relationship with your partner. This will enable the development of good understanding to develop between the two of you.

GEMINI: You can start your day with Yoga and Meditation. Doing this will be beneficial for you and you will maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Investment made today will enhance your prosperity and financial security. Your partner will be more affectionate and friendly towards you. This will enable you to maintain better understanding.

CANCER: You could encounter several hurdles on this day. Confusing thoughts will create tension in your mind. You will feel uneasy and stressed out in carrying out your duties at work. Increased work pressure will keep you worried. You need to avoid displaying egoistic feelings towards your partner. These type of emotions will affect harmony.

LEO: Your fondest dream will materialize. But keep your excitement under control as too much happiness may cause some problems. All the money you had invested in the past to make your future prosperous will reap fruitful results today. There could be some friction in the relationship with your partner. You need to keep cool and adapt to changing situations in order to make the day good.

VIRGO: Your confidence and energy will be high today. People of this zodiac sign who carry out business from abroad are likely to benefit financially today. It will be like an evening in paradise with your partner. There will be a lot of happiness within you which will be equally shared with your beloved.

LIBRA: You will be subjected to some stress on this day. You may need to rest your mind a little as this will enable you to take good decisions. You may have to face a lot of challenges on this day with respect to work. You need to adopt a friendly approach towards your partner. This is required to maintain harmony and happiness.

SCORPIO: This may not be a very favorable day to achieve a lot. You can derive benefits only slowly. It is also not a very encouraging time for witnessing pleasant things. Don’t expect much for the day. You may feel very insecure with your partner. These type of emotions may not help to promote happiness in the relationship.

CAPRICORN: This promises to be a highly favorable day. You are bound to overcome pessimism and achieve a state of prosperity. You will also feel more relaxed. Your approach towards your partner will be jovial and friendly. This will enable you to maintain perfect understanding with your beloved.

AQUARIUS: You will be swift in your actions on this day. Those who were obstructing your success way at work, will face a severe downfall today in front of your eyes. A patient approach towards your partner will enable your beloved to understand you better. This will also strengthen the ties with each other.

PISCES: You need to be careful in making your moves and carrying out your activities. Good planning and determination is also required so that you may meet with success. Sensitive family issues will affect the harmony with your partner. This will also affect happiness levels in the relationship.