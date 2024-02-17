Craving for some South Indian food, Try this healthy Atta Vegetable Dosa

One cannot resist Dosa as it is one among the most loved south Indian food. However, one have to soak the rice and urad dal overnight and next day you have to make a paste of it. It becomes quite time taking. So, if you are craving for dosa and that too want to eat a supremely healthy and instant dosa, here’s easy yet simple recipe for Atta Vegetable Dosa.

Ingredients Required

1 Cup whole wheat flour (atta)

1/4 cup rice flour

1/2 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, onions, etc.), finely chopped

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

A handful of fresh coriander leaves

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Oil or ghee for cooking

Steps to make Atta Vegetable Dosa

Step 1: In a bowl, take whole wheat flour (atta) and rice flour and mix them

Step 2: Gradually add water while stirring to create a smooth, lump-free batter

Step 3: Add a pinch of hing, cumin seeds, and salt to the batter and mix it well

Step 4: Allow the batter to rest for about 10-15 minutes

Step 5: Heat a small amount of oil in a pan and saute the chopped vegetables with green chillies until they are slightly tender

Step 6: Heat a dosa pan on medium-high heat

Step 7: Pour a ladleful of the atta dosa batter onto the hot pan and spread it evenly in a circular motion

Step 8: Sprinkle the sautéed vegetables and chopped coriander leaves evenly on top of the dosa

Step 9: Pour a little oil around the edges of the dosa to make it crispy.

Step 10: Cook the dosa until it turns golden brown and crisp on the bottom. This should take about 2-3 minutes.

Step 11: Carefully flip the dosa using a spatula and cook the other side for another 1-2 minutes until it’s equally crisp.

Step 12: Once your atta vegetable dosa is golden and crispy on both sides, remove it from the pan.

Once cooked properly, you can enjoy your atta vegetable dosa with with your favorite side dish like chutney or sambar.