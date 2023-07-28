Cook with Deepa: Recipe for Achary chilly

By Deepa Mishra

Achary and chutneys are so flavourful that it makes simple foods tasty. It is an inseparable part of Indian food. Achary items are so tasty and easy to make recipes. It can be stored for long time and can be eaten with khichdi, roti, parathas and chilly too. Let’s make this interesting food.

Here is the recipe for Achary Chilly

Ingredients

1.Big chilles-5 pieces

2.tamatoes-2 big sizes

3.Ginger n garlic-1/2cup

4.Dhania powder-1 tablespoon

5.Jeera powder-1 tablespoon

6.Red chilly powder-2 tablespoon

7.Sugar-1/2 cup

8.Kusundi sauce-1/2 cup

9.Mustard oil-1 cup

10.Hing-1 tablespoon

11.Panchphuran 1tablespoon

12.Haldi -1 tablespoon

How to cook

Wash all the chillies properly and let it dry in natural air. Cut it into round pieces and take out all the seeds. Heat mustard oil in a pan and fry all the chillies batch by batch. Make a paste of tomatoes, ginger and garlic.

Heat a pan and put the tomato paste, sauté it till cook. After sometime put all the dry masalas and cook for another few minutes.

Now put sugar, kusundi sauce and cook for another few minutes. Put fried chilles into it and cook for another few minutes till the chillies soak some masalas.

Lastly heat some mustard oil, put hing and pachphutan crackle it and temper the Achary chilles, mix it well. Now Achary chilly is ready to serve.

Here I am sharing one useful tip, the oil inside this Achary chilles are so flavorous. You can use the extra oil in salads, bhaji n some raita as tastemaker. Enjoy the item and try it at home.

N.B.: – The author Dhrutidipa Mishra is from Bhubaneswar. She can be contacted at mail mishradhrutidipa@gmail.com