Chandrayaan-3 observed in space by Polish telescope, watch

New Delhi: The ISRO recently confirmed that the fifth orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully.

Meanwhile Chandrayaan3 has been observed by a team of astrologers from Poland. They have shared the exciting video on Twitter where the Space Craft has been spotted as a small dot. It has been also seen that Chandrayaan is travelling forward while other celestial objects including stars are also observed in the video.

Sharing the video Sybilla Technologies captioned the video as follows: “We’re thrilled to see #Chandrayan3 (@isro) observed by @astro_agnat ROTUZ (Panoptes-4) telescope (J. Gil Institute of Astronomy University of Zielona Góra), operated by @sybilla_tech. Trajectory via @coastal8049 with STRF by @cgbassa and members of the @SatNOGS. Godspeed!”

It is to be noted that the fifth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully. The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI) is planned for August 1, 2023 in between 12 midnight and 1 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Earlier, the fourth orbit-raising maneuver was performed on July 20, 2023.

Watch the video here: