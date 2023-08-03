Blue whale is not the largest animal on planet, Know why

In a recent discovery, scientists have shared an amazing found. The fossil of an early whale has been found in Peru. The whale goes by the scientific name of ‘Perucetus Colossus.’ Research showed that the animal lived about 38-40 million years ago.

It is estimated that the whale was around 66 feet long and weighed up to 340 metric tonnes. This makes the Perucetus Colossus heavier than the blue whale and even the largest dinosaurs.

The whale, generally named as ‘Colossal Peruvian Whale,’ surpasses blue whale as the largest animal on planet.

Scientists say that this discovery tells us that evolution can generate organisms with characteristics beyond our imagination. The partial skeleton of the whale was excavated from a coastal area in Southern Peru. The region is known to be rich with while fossils.

Till now, 12 vertebrae, four ribs and one hip bone of the whale have been discovered. The skeletal mass of the creature itself weighs around 58 tonnes; twice that of the blue whale.

Once it tooth remains are found, the diet and lifestyle of the whale will be easier to find out. However, some scientists suggest that it is likely for the animal to be a herbivorous. That are assuming that perhaps it fed on small mollusks found at the bottom of the water bodies.