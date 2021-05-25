DRDO DRDL Recruitment 2021: Apply For Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts, Get salary Up to Rs. 31,000

DRDO- Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply DRDO DRDL Recuitment 2021 as per the prescribed applications format on or before 14th June 2021.

B.E/B.Tech or M.E/M.Tech candidates are eligible to apply for DRDO-DRDL Recruitment 2021.

Important Date

Starting date of submission of application: May 22, 2021

Last date of submission of application: June 14, 2021

Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering) – 7 Posts

Junior Research Fellow (Aeronautical/Aerospace) – 3 Posts

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering) – The candidate should have passed the B.E/B.Tech with First class in Mechanical Engineering with valid Gate score or M.E/M.Tech with first class in mechanical engineering.

Junior Research Fellow (Aeronautical/Aerospace) – The candidate should have passed the B.E/B.Tech with First class in Aeronautical/Aerospace with valid Gate score or M.E/M.Tech with first class in Aeronautical/Aerospace.

Age Limit

The upper age limit is 28 years. Age relaxation available as per govt rules.

Salary Details

Rs 31,000 per month plus HRA as per DRDO Rules.

Selection process:

The procedure of selection will be done on the basis of Document Verification and Interview performance.

How to Apply for DRDO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible applicants can apply for the Junior Research Fellow as per the prescribed applications format on or before 14th June 2021. Interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of documents addressed to “The Director, DRDL, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad – 500058”.

The candidates should write in a bold letter “APPLICATION FOR JRF RECRUITMENT” on Top of the cover of the envelope.

Important Links

Official Website

Official Recruitment Notification 2021