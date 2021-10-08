BECIL Recruitment 2021: Fresh vacancy notification out for various posts, salary up to Rs 5 Lakhs; Apply now!
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting application for recruitment to various posts including Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Others for one of our Government Clients purely on contract basis in e-Governance Project at Gurugram, Haryana. Interested and eligible job seekers can apply for the walk-in-interview at www.beciljobs.com on or before 12th October 2021.
Important Dates for BECIL Recruitment 2021
- Starting date of Walk-In-Interview: October 07, 2021
- Last date of Walk-In-Interview Date: October 12, 2021
Vacancy Details for BECIL Recruitment 2021
- Application Developer: 5 Posts
- SAP/ABAP Developer: 5 Posts
- UI Developer: 1 Post
- Soc Engineer: 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Application Developer: The applicant should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or relevant field.
- SAP/ABAP Developer: The candidate should have done BE/B.Tech/MSc (CS/IT) from a recognized institute /university.
- UI Developer: The job applicant should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.
- Soc Engineer: The candidate should have done BE/B.Tech (CS/IT)/MCA from a recognized institute /university.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Experience – The applicant is preferred to have 3 to 5 years’ experience in related field.
Salary Details
The selected candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 5 Lakhs per annum (CTC).
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?
Interested and eligible applicants can submit application forms online at www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card. The candidates can also submit the application form at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 along with Demand Draft. The last date for the walk-in Interview is 12th October 2021.
Application Fee
The General and OBC job applicants will have pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 and the SC/ST/PH candidates will have to pay Rs 250 plus GST as registration fee.
Important Link
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification