BECIL Recruitment 2021: Fresh vacancy notification out for various posts, salary up to Rs 5 Lakhs; Apply now!

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting application for recruitment to various posts including Application Developer, UI Developer, Soc Engineer & Others for one of our Government Clients purely on contract basis in e-Governance Project at Gurugram, Haryana. Interested and eligible job seekers can apply for the walk-in-interview at www.beciljobs.com on or before 12th October 2021.

Important Dates for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Starting date of Walk-In-Interview: October 07, 2021

Last date of Walk-In-Interview Date: October 12, 2021

Vacancy Details for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Application Developer: 5 Posts

SAP/ABAP Developer: 5 Posts

UI Developer: 1 Post

Soc Engineer: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Application Developer: The applicant should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or relevant field.

SAP/ABAP Developer: The candidate should have done BE/B.Tech/MSc (CS/IT) from a recognized institute /university.

UI Developer: The job applicant should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field.

Soc Engineer: The candidate should have done BE/B.Tech (CS/IT)/MCA from a recognized institute /university.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Experience – The applicant is preferred to have 3 to 5 years’ experience in related field.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 5 Lakhs per annum (CTC).

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible applicants can submit application forms online at www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card. The candidates can also submit the application form at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 along with Demand Draft. The last date for the walk-in Interview is 12th October 2021.

Application Fee

The General and OBC job applicants will have pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 and the SC/ST/PH candidates will have to pay Rs 250 plus GST as registration fee.

Important Link

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website