Alert for train passengers! This is how your train ticket might get cancelled

It is always good to reach before the time to board a train. However, sometime people cannot make it due to some unavoidable situations including the traffic jams in the cities and the time taken to reach the railway station. In such situation, they used to either run on the platform to catch the train or go to the next station by road to board the train.

Earlier, once the train ticket is booked it was not getting cancelled even the passenger does not travel or delays to catch the train. However, as per the new rules of the railways the ticket will be cancelled if the passenger delays for 10 minutes from the scheduled time.

According to reports, the passengers need to be on their respective seats/ berth when the Travel Ticket Examiners (TTE) comes for inspection. The TTE used to mark the absence of the passengers on the passengers’ list if they are not available on their seats and cancel their tickets. Later, he can issue the seat to other travellers.

Before marking absence on the passengers’ list, the TTE used to wait till the next station for the passengers to arrive and board the train. However, now he has been given a special handy gadget to update about the passengers instantly.

The TTE has the right to cancel the tickets of the unavailable passengers and give it to other co-passengers. But still there is possibility of the passengers to catch the train after missing it and be on the seat before the inspection of the TTE as it takes long time for the TTE to update about each passenger owning to the huge crowd in the train. However, it is always ideal to reach before the time and catch the train from the railway station.