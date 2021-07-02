A tasty Recipe of Crispy Potato Garlic Rings

Potato Garlic rings are an extremely popular choice for crispy, crunchy munchies! and best for snacks. These Crispy Potato Garlic Rings are so much fun to prepare.

Ingredients required

Semolina/Suji: 1/2 cup

Garlic Cloves: 3 piece

Boiled Potato: 2 piece

Butter or Oil: 2 tbsp

Chili Flakes: 1 tbsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Water: 1/2 cup

Cornflour or Flour: 2 tbsp

Coriander Leaves

Recipe of crispy potato garlic rings

Step 1 – We need to boil 2 pieces of potato (medium size ), mash it well and keep it aside on a separate plate.

Step 2 – The next step is to heat oil and add butter. When the butter melts we will need to add crushed garlic cloves followed by salt, red chilli flakes, and garlic powder and fry it for a few minutes.

Step 3 – We will now add half cup Sooji mix and add 1/4 glass of water.

Step 4 – We will cook it for 2 mins till sooji gets cooked and later let it cool, followed by adding sooji mixture to potatoes also add coriander leaves.

Step 5 – The next step is to add cornflour and flour to the mixture and knead it well.

Step 6– We will then divide the mixture into two halves, we will roll out and cut into rings with the help of a big and small cutter or any round-shaped objects. We need to freeze the round rings for at least 1 hour.

Step 7 – The last step is to heat oil and deep fry the rings, we need to make sure that oil is very hot. The rings should be fired until it gets golden brown.

Step 8 – Crispy potato garlic rings are ready, have it with ketchup and enjoy.