9 foods to help you control anger, read to know

Controlling your anger is essential for maintaining an overall emotional well-being and healthy relationships. While various strategies like deep breathing and meditation can help manage anger, dietary choices can also play a significant role in regulating your emotions.

Today, we bring to you, a list of foods that can potentially help you control anger and improve mood. Scroll to find out.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These are known to reduce anger and irritability. These are healthy fats which can promote brain health and can also help stabilize your mood.

Green leafy vegetables

Veggies such as spinach are packed with vitamins and minerals, including magnesium. Magnesium helps in relaxing muscles and nerves. This subsequently reduces the physical tension that is often associated with anger.

Dark Chocolate

When taken in moderation, dark chocolate can stimulate the release of endorphins and serotonins. These promote the feelings of happiness and relaxation. To see the impact, you should opt for chocolates with 70 percent cocoa content.

Green Tea

Green tea is another food option to control your anger. The amino acid found in green tea can have a calming effect on your brain, without causing drowsiness. It can also help in reducing anger and enhancing focus.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in anti-oxidants. These can protect your brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. This can overall contribute to a more balanced mood.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin which is beneficial in several ways. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties. This may help alleviate feelings of anger by reducing inflammation in the brain.

Avocado

Avocado is a great source of healthy fats, potassium, and folate. All of these are known to support mood stability and stress reduction.

Probiotic rich foods

Yoghurt and similar foods contain probiotics that support gut health. Studies even suggest a strong connection between gut health and mood regulation. Connecting the dots, maintaining a healthy gut may help control anger.

It is essential to remember that no single food can magically control anger. However, a balanced diet including these anger-regulating foods can certainly contribute to a calmer mind and emotional health. Additionally, it is also important to avoid excessive consumption of sugary, processed, and high caffeine foods.