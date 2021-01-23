Public sector mining and refinery company Coal India Ltd has made an important announcement. Now the married daughters will be entitled to jobs (compassionate) following the death of its employees. This important decision was taken on Friday during a meeting of the Coal India Apex Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) at CCL headquarters in Ranchi.

It is to be noted that after the death of the workers in the old system, only wife, son and unmarried daughters were considered as dependents and given jobs. But after the recent decision, married daughters will also benefit from it. Not only this, even employees suffering from blood pressure, diabetes, will not be disqualified / unfit in medical examination.

Apart from this, some other important decisions were also taken in the meeting, including: Coal India will now be recruited on the basis of educational qualification in place of Category-I. Disabled quota will also be filled soon. The process of giving job to dependents under Section 9.4.0 of NCWA will continue. Dependents will be given jobs soon in pending cases.

According to information, it was also decided to encourage sports players in the meeting. Workers who are interested in sports will be trained in state or national level coaching institutes. Not only this, there are often disputes over age, so the age will be determined based on the revision test.

