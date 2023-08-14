7th Pay commission: Central govt employees likely to get 3% hike in DA

With inflation causing prices to skyrocket, the government is poised to provide some relief to the public. It’s anticipated that the dearness allowance (DA) will be increased by 3%, and this change is likely to be announced to take effect from July 1, 2023.

The dearness allowance, which is granted to employees and pensioners, is determined based on the most recent Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) published by the Labour Bureau every month. This bureau operates under the Labour Ministry.

At present, more than one crore central government employees and pensioners receive a 42% dearness allowance, following a 4% increase announced in March 2023. Given the ongoing inflation, it’s projected that the next DA hike will also be around 4%, according to various reports.

It’s essential to note that DA is given to government employees, while DR (Dearness Relief) is provided to pensioners. Both DA and DR are revised twice a year, in January and July.

Interestingly, several state governments, including those of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh, have already raised the dearness allowance for their state government employees, demonstrating a trend to address the growing financial concerns.