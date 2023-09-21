7 Health benefits of yoghurt for a healthier you!

Yoghurt is a creamy and delicious dairy product which comes with a bunch of health benefits which makes it a great addition to your daily diet. Today we bring to you, some healthy benefits of yoghurt.

Scroll to know!

Powerhouse of Protein

Yoghurt is rich in protein, which is an essential body building element. Protein is also essential for repairing tissues in our bodies. Consuming yoghurt makes you feel full, making it an apt choice for a snack.

Improved Digestion

Yoghurt contains probiotics. Probiotics are ‘friendly’ bacteria that aid to a better gut health. These can help with digestion and even keep away stomach issued like diarrhoea and constipation.

The probiotics not only aid in digestion but also strengthen our immune system.

Stronger Bones

Most types of yoghurts are a good source of calcium. Calcium is important for strong bones and teeth. Vitamin D which is present in a little less amount helps our bodies absorb calcium effectively.

Weight Management

Eating yoghurt does not only aid in proper digestion but also assists in weight management. The protein content in yoghurt helps control appetite, subsequently managing body weight. Probiotics in yoghurt can also help in reducing belly fat.

Better Skin

Some people claim that the probiotics in yoghurt can also promote skin health. Hence, another of the health benefits of yoghurt is that is may help with acne and eczema.

Heart Health

Regular consumption of yoghurt can also prove to be heart-healthy. It may help in lowering of blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart diseases. This is due to the content of calcium, potassium and magnesium present in yoghurt.

Enhanced Mood

It is surprising that, yoghurt may also have a positive impact on your mood. Studies suggest that the same probiotics in yoghurt have the capacity to influence brain function and mood regulation.

For people who are lactose intolerant, might tolerate yoghurt better. The live bacteria in yoghurt breaks down lactose, making it easier for digestion. Additionally, incorporating yoghurt into your daily meals can contribute to an overall well-being of your body.

Yoghurt is a wonderful complementary product to fruits, cereals, and even nuts. However, it is essential to choose the right type of yoghurt. Plain or low-fat yoghurt should be opted for, in order to avoid added sugars.

You can always sweeten it by adding honey or fresh fruits. Yoghurt is a healthy snack. It can also be added in smoothies and your regular meals.