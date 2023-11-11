7 cocktail options for Diwali

This festive season in order to celebrate the essence of Diwali, the Bengaluru Brasserie has curated some unique cocktails infused in tradition and modernity. Take a look at the cocktail options for Diwali:

MANGO RUM LASSI

Ingredients:

Mango

Banana

Coconut

Water

Rum

Honey

Turmeric

Cinnamon

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together

Garnish:

Fresh mint leaves and a sprinkle of cinnamon. For extra spice add ancho chili powder

SUGARCANE MOJITO

Ingredients:

Lemon chunks

Mint leaves

Lime juice

Rum

Sugar cane juice

Rock salt

Method:

Take ice in the glass. Put lemon chunks in it and mint leaves. Muddle it and add sugar cane juice to it. Pour rum and top it up with sprite.

Garnish:

Sugar cane straws and spicy salt

CHAI WHITE RUSSIAN

Ingredients:

Vanilla infused vodka

Chai

Cream (light or half & half)

Method:

Add all the ingredients together

Garnish:

Chai powder and cinnamon stick

U’Luvka Martini

Ingredients:

45ml U’Luvka Vodka

5-10ml vermouth

Method:

Stir it with ice cubes smoothly. Strain and pour it into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel or fresh elderflower.

The U’Luvka Martini is a sophisticated and smooth cocktail, well-suited for those who appreciate the classic elegance of a martini. This cocktail features a unique twist with a hint of elderflower or orange peel, and it’s worth noting that Uluvka vodka is imported by Aspri Spirits in India.

Red Burst

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel’s whiskey

15 ml lime juice15 ml triple sec (or an orange-flavored liqueur)

20 ml sugar syrup

20 ml pineapple juice

Pomegranate arils or seed pods to garnish the ice

Method:

Add ice to a rock glass. Add in the whiskey. Top it with the triple sec, sugar syrup, lime juice, and pineapple juice. Mix well. Garnish with pomegranate pearls. Serve.

The Red Burst is a vibrant and fruity cocktail that brings a burst of flavor to your Diwali celebrations. The combination of whiskey, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors makes it a delightful choice for the occasion.

Moliniamo

Ingredients:

60ml Molinari Extra

200ml sparkling water

1 lemon wedge

Ice

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes and pour Molinari Extra.Squeeze in the lemon by hand and top up with sparkling water.Stir delicately with a bar spoon and garnish with the lemon wedge on top of the glass.

Moliniamo is a revitalizing and invigorating cocktail, skilfully harmonizing the sweetness of Molinari Extra, exclusively imported by Aspri Spirits in India, with the zesty effervescence of lemon and sparkling water. It’s an excellent choice to kickstart your Diwali celebrations.

Jim Beam Citrus Highball

Ingredients:

45ml Jim Beam White Label

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

Soda

Water

Crushed Ice

Slice Of Lemon

Sprig Of Rosemary

Method:

Pour 45ml Of Jim BeamWhite Label over a packed glass of ice. Add 20ml of fresh lemon juice. Top with cold soda water. Stir with along spoon and enjoy. Garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of rosemary.

The Jim Beam Citrus Highball is a refreshingly simple and delightful cocktail that’s perfect for adding a citrusy zing to your Diwali celebrations. The Jim Beam Citrus Highball is a perfect blend of sweet, tart, and herbal notes that will elevate your Diwali celebration to a new level of sophistication and taste.