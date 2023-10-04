6 super foods you can have in order to fight Dengue

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease. In extreme cases, it can be severe and even life threatening. While we do have medications to fight dengue, a balanced diet can also help boost your immune system and aid in the recovery process.

Today we bring to you, eight super foods that can prove to be beneficial in the fight against dengue fever. Read to know more.

Coconut Water

Staying hydrated is highly crucial when you are suffering from Dengue fever. This is because coconut water helps in combating fever and also prevents dehydration. Apart from being refreshing, coconut water also balances the electrolytes lost due to fever and sweating.

Yoghurt

Probiotic rich foods like yogurt promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which can aid in digestion and overall health. It is to be noted that plain, unsweetened yogurt is the best for your body and yields in best results.

Leafy Greens

Green leafy vegetables are yet another of the super food to fight against Dengue. They are excellent sources of vitamins, minerals, and iron. Dengue can lead to low platelet counts, and iron-rich foods help in maintaining healthy blood levels.

Papaya

Papaya contains enzymes like papain that can aid in digestion and reduce stomach discomfort, a common symptom of dengue. It is also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that improve your overall immune system.

Garlic and Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which can help in alleviate nausea, which is yet another symptom of dengue. Similarly, garlic has natural antibiotic properties that can assist in fighting off infections. Garlic can be added to your meals and can also be consumed in crushed form.

It is essential to remember that while these super foods can be beneficial for dengue, they are not a replacement for medical treatment. In case your suspect having dengue fever, it is best to seek immediate medical attention.