25-acre island in Scotland cheaper than a BMW is up for sale

The idea of escaping to an isolated island somewhere in the corner of the world is a dream that many people share. It’s time to give the idea some serious attention because a Scottish island that is largely uninhabited and less expensive than a BMW is currently up for sale. The 25-acre Barlocco Island is presently listed for $1,90,000 (about 1.5 crore), according to the reports shared by CNN.

The possibility of the buyer being a frequent traveller is remote. This is due to the fact that the closest town is about six miles distant and that it takes an hour to get from the town to the nearest train station, Dumfries. Additionally, the distances from the island to London and Edinburgh are approximately 350 and 100 miles, respectively.

Despite the island’s size of roughly 25 acres, which is covered in lush grass and rocky formations that reach the sea. There aren’t any buildings in the island instead, there’s just a small reservoir that provides water for animals and wildlife during the winter.

The agent in charge of the sale, Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, quoted in a statement that, “There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scotƫish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquility in the most beautiful scenery around.”

