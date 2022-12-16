Which food items can help keep warm in winters? Find out here

It’s that time of the year when all we want to do is snuggle deep into our cozy blankets and keep warm. In winter, our body starts craving for foods that’s warm and make us feel warmer from within. Why does this happen though? During winter, it is better to consume foods that take longer to digest as the body’s temperature rises during metabolism. Fewer daylight hours also play a major role in cravings.

The foods mentioned here can help keep the body warm and provide comfort.

Honey: Honey is used widely in combating cold, cough and flu. Honey is known to have many health benefits like, boosting immunity, good for skin health, etc. A healthy sugar alternative, honey is loaded with vitamins, minerals and several essential nutrients. It not only helps you keep warm, but is also known to promote digestion and metabolism.

Jaggery: Another healthy alternative for sugar, jaggery (or gud) is synonymous to winter indulgence. Besides being aromatic and delicious, it is loaded with iron and several other minerals that make it a great addition to your overall diet. Have it as is or add it your favourite dessert – jaggery defines wholesome goodness in every way.

Ghee: Ghee helps in strengthening your immunity. It can be added in any of your preparations or you can combine or alternate vegetable oils with ghee in winters. Ghee can be used in food preparations of pregnant , lactating mothers and kids. It is probably the best definition for healthy fats. It includes several essential nutrients and is considered beneficial for overall health.

Spices: The goodness of Indian kitchen spices is not unknown to anyone. Cloves, cinnamon, cardamom ginger, haldi etc have been a part of Ayurveda since ages and is consumed in multiple ways. You can have it as churan or add it to your cup of masala chai – these spices help you keep warm and provide comfort during the season.

Dry Fruits: Dry fruits are rightly considered super-foods. Almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, anjeer etc are loaded with every essential nutrient and can be a great addition to your winter diet. You can have these dried fruits and nuts as is or add it to your glass of milk, sweets, halwa and more.

Red Meat: Red meat, such as beef, lamb and pork, is a good source of iron. Iron is an important mineral to help carry oxygen throughout your body. People with low iron may notice cold hands and feet or feel tired easily. Eating red meat can also supply vitamin B12, which contributes to healthy nerves and a strong immune system.

Avoid Alcohol: You may follow the old adage that a shot of whisky can keep you warm. However, whisky and other kinds of alcohol actually lower your body’s core temperature. You may feel warm at first but it will be hard to stay warm over time. Alcohol also impairs your ability to shiver, which is a natural response to raise your body temperature.

Drink Water: A simple way to help your body stay warm this winter is to drink water. Water keeps your body functioning at its best and helps regulate your internal temperature. Dehydration causes your core temperature to drop, which may lead to hypothermia. People are less likely to drink water when it’s cold outside because they don’t feel as thirsty, according to Summit Medical Group. You may want to carry a water bottle with you to serve as a reminder