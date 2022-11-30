Know what adverse effects on health, a high protein diet can have

While planning to go on a strict diet, say keto or the atkins, it is very important that we maintain balance of all nutrients in the food that we consume. While a diet like keto surely helps in losing fat, it makes our diet high of proteins. Hence one needs to understand and keep in mind that a high protein diet can have some adverse effects on the human body.

Protein is a macro nutrient that gives our body the much needed built and repair in muscles, bones, and organs. The adequate amount of protein intake for a female would be 50-55 grams per day, while for a man it would be 60-70 grams per day. With people who do minimal physical activity throughout the day, the adequate protein intake would be 0.8-1 gram per kg of body weight. Healthy adults can consume 1.2-1.5 grams per kg of body weight protein per day, while athletes can easily intake around 3.5 grams per kg of body weight protein every day, without facing any adverse effects.

The best sources for proteins are grass-fed lean meats & poultry , fish, organic dairy, legumes, nuts, and grains.

A high protein diet is beneficial in the following ways:

Reduces fat

Strengthens muscles

Lowers triglyceride levels

Repairs tissues

No doubt, protein is an important nutritional element for our body but a high protein diet, however, can have its own adverse effects on health. That include the following:

Weight gain

Bad breathe

Constipation

Dehydration

Nutritional deficit

Cardiovascular problems

A high protein diet should always be followed under the strict supervision of a professional. A lot of factors should be kept in mind while planning a high protein diet. These factors include age, gender, daily activity, existing health issues, previous diet plan, among others.