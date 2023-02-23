Have a Toothache? Here are 3 Ways to treat them naturally

Dental pain can be too extreme to handle. The causes for it could range from a seed stuck in a molar to a serious infection that needs surgery. Though, when it comes to dental problems, one should always seek for expert’s help, if immediate dental care is unavailable, try some natural ways to ease the pain for the time being.

According to experts, a toothache should always be evaluated by a dentist as soon as possible. If the pain occurs on a holiday, or in the middle of the night, do not hesitate to call your dentist’s office to see if an answering service can refer you to an emergency dentist. A practitioner may attend to you and able to prescribe you an antibiotic, if an infection is suspected. However, even if the pain is taken care of, you must follow up with an in-person appointment later on to address the underlying issue.

Moreover, if you are still unable to get some help from an expert, home care may come in handy to ease the pain for the time being. There are a few things to do at home that can reduce discomfort.

Try to understand the reason for your toothache. For one thing, the pain could be a result of a cavity, broken tooth, or exposed nerve. These causes will only become worse with cold foods or drinks. Also, avoid chewing on the tooth that hurts, or else, it will worsen the pain.

In case of extreme pain, pain relievers can be effective. But, you only want to use them short term. Continuing on these drugs for days may make you feel better but will keep you from visiting a doctor and treating the cause of the pain. Pain relievers can also have negative side effects when taken over an extended period.

However, if you are not into taking numbing drugs here are some home remedies that may help:

Saltwater

Add some salt to warm water and rinse the inside of your mouth for 30 seconds and then spit it out. This solution can help gently rinse away food particles that are stuck between your teeth. Repeat this process two or three times a day, it also helps reduce discomfort from canker sores and inflamed gums.

Cold Compress

If your toothache is due to an injury, a cold compress can help blood vessels near the injury constrict. This can help reduce pain. Not only injury in the tooth but anywhere in the mouth due to a fall or some sort of accident can get a little relief from a cold compress. Wrap ice or a cold pack in a towel and apply to the affected area for 15 to 20 minutes at a time. Repeat the application over several hours.

Tea Bags and bleeding

Black tea contains tannins, which can help stop bleeding in the mouth. It may also help reduce swelling. So, if your injury in the mouth is extensive and has blood traces, use a black tea bag to relieve the pain before your scheduled dentist appointment.

Gently bite down on a moistened tea bag for 5 to 15 minutes. It will create pressure to help reduce the swelling and allow blood clotting. However, if the bleeding continues or gets worse even after the procedure, then seek immediate dentist guidance.