These Rare Gemstone Wards Off All Evil Spirits!

Hindu mythologies, both Ramayana and Mahabharata, reveal a lot about gemstones and their importance. As per Hindu beliefs, gemstones are used to ward off the evil that affects a person’s horoscope.

The gemstones also are believed to bring luck, success and fortune in a person’s life.

There are various kinds of gemstones. During ancient times, people talked about Naga Mani. It is said that this jewel is present on the head of a snake. But all the snakes do not have this jewel. Only a few, privileged ones are said to have it on their hoods. Naga Mani is said to be extremely rare and are not easily available.

According to Puranas, nine different kinds of gems and jewels are prominent. They are: Ghruta Mani, Tail Mani, Bheeshmak Mani, Upalak Mani (Opal), Sphatic Mani (Rock Crystal), Paras Mani, Ulook Mani, Larvart (Lapis Mani), and Masar Mani.

Apart from many kinds of gemstones, Lord Vishnu bears Kaustubha Mani (a gem named Kaustubh) on his chest. This gem is most dear to him. It is believed that even before the whole universe came into being, Lord Vishnu did have existence and the gem Kaustubh also existed along with him.

Here are some important facts about Kaustubh Mani: