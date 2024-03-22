The only Indian State without Railway

There is an Indian State without a Railway. Though many might have not thought of this, there is a State in the country that does not have a Railway. The hilly State of Sikkim does not have Railways.

The Ministry of Railways is rapidly improving its quality. But despite all this, there is an Indian State that has no railway lines or stations.

On 16 May 1975, Sikkim became the twenty-second State of India. But until now, there has been no construction of railway lines or railway stations in the State.

This is because Sikkim is a hilly state with no flat areas. Railways in other hilly areas like Ooty and Darjeeling were made by the Britishers using meter gauge railway lines. Sikkim was neither a part of the British Empire nor did its king ever bother with a railway network.

To reach Sikkim, one must get off at either Siliguri or New Jalpaiguri Railway station and go by road. The NH-10 is the only road that connects Sikkim to the rest of the country.

The Indian government, however, is constructing the Sivok-Rangpo railway line which will connect West Bengal to Sikkim. The project is expected to be finished by 2029.

The Indian railway network is highly prosperous and sophisticated with its services and amenities. It is also the fourth-largest railway network in the world.

The Indian railway operates around 23000 trains daily. Out of those, 13000 are passenger trains which transport more than 3 crore passengers to over 7000 railway stations every day.

Also read: Why Mysterious Sound From Space Does Not Reach Earth