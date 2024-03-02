Sand art of Maa Ramachandi in Ganjam wins heart of devotees

Chhatrapur: The beautiful sand art of Maa Ramachandi of Ganjam in Odisha is winning heart of the devotees. Carved by Satya Narayan Maharana, a sand artist from Berhampur the art has been carved at the Shakti Pitha of Goddess Ramachandi near the Niladripur hills on the outskirts of Chhatrapur.

As per reports, the famous festival of Goddess Ramachandi commenced yesterday on March 1 at the famous shrine of the Goddess atop the Niladripur hills on the outskirts of Chhatrapur in Ganjam district.

On this occasion while hundreds of devotees are visiting the shrine of Goddess Ramachandi atop the hills, the festival has many other attractions as well. Worship of the Goddess is going on at her shrine while a lot of rituals are being performed for the festival.

Reportedly, cultural events are being organised regularly near the hill. Besides the artist from Berhmapur has also carved a sand art of Goddess Ramachandi out of sand and different colours. Devotees and visitors who are visiting the place to have a glimpse of the Goddess are making a point not to skip darshan of the sand art image of the Goddess made by Maharana.