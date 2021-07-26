Recipe: How to prepare tasty Spring Roll at home

Veg spring roll is a healthy snack. It is a very popular fried appetizer in many Asian countries. These rolls are usually prepared with vegetables including cabbage, carrots. Spring veg rolls can be made bright, green and springy by incorporating snow peas, minced green onions and cilantro.

INGREDIENTS

For the Dipping Sauce:

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons chilli oil

½ teaspoon finely grated ginger

For the Spring Rolls:

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons finely grated ginger

3 green onions, minced

12 shiitake mushroom caps, julienned

½ small green cabbage.

1 cup bamboo shoots, Kosher salt, to taste

1 cup julienned snow peas

1½ tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

Spring roll wrappers, defrosted

1 egg white.

Instruction (Step by Step)

Step 1. Take a small ball, combine all the ingredients and set it aside.

Step 2. In a large wok over medium-high heat, add the oil.

Step 3. Now, add the garlic, ginger and green onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, fry until fragrant up to 30 to 40 seconds.

Step 4. Add mushrooms, cabbage and bamboo shoots and salt for taste.

Step 5. Fry until the vegetables start to soften for at least 3 minutes.

Step 6. Now, add the snow peas, soy sauce and sesame oil, and a little salt.

Step 7. Spread the vegetables on a rimmed baking sheet and let it get cool to room temperature.

Step 8. Now begin assembling the spring rolls.

Step 9. Lift the bottom of the wrapper and fold over the filling.

Step 10. Now, brush the top inside corner lightly with the white portion of the egg.

Step 11. Place the spring roll on a parchment-lined sheet tray.

Step 12. Fill a wok with 2 inches of oil and heat to 350°. Fry in batches and until golden brown and crisp.

Step 13. Remove the rolls, using a slotted spoon and transfer them to a plate and let it cool.

Step 14. Your spring roll is ready. Now, serve the spring rolls with the dipping sauce.

Enjoy !