Puri: Adharapana ritual of Lord Jagannath and siblings underway, watch LIVE here

Puri: The Adharapana ritual of Lord Jagannath will be performed today in the holy city of Puri in Odisha. Following the Rath Yatra, the return journey or Bahuda Yatra takes place on the Dasami (10th) day, the Suna Besha ritual is performed on the Ekadasi (11th) day and the Adharapana ritual is performed on the Dwadashi (12th) day in Puri.

The Adharapana ritual will be performed on the three Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra that have been stationed in front of the Singhadwara, the lions’ gate of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple.

Adharapana is a sweet-scented juice made of milk, sugar, cheese, banana, camphor, nuts and black pepper. Besides these ingredients, other herbal plant extracts including tulasi (holy basil) are also mixed into the drink.

On this occasion, the Adharapana will be offered to the three deities on their respective chariots in big cylindrical clay pots. And then the three pots will be broken so that the Parswa Devas and Devis (side deities) of the chariot as well as the ghosts can get Adharapana.

This special ritual is performed on the Dwadashi tithi, the 12th day of the bright fortnitht in the month of Asadha. Special pots have been made for Adharapana. The Pana will be prepared in these pots and will be offered to the Lord.

Three pots of Adharapana will be offered to each of the deities. After the pana (juice) is offered to the deities, as per tradition, these pots are broken allowing it to flow on the chariots.

As per the schedule the Madhyanna Dhupa ritual will be completed today between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. Later, by 8 o’clock in the night, after completion of the Adhar Pana ritual on the three chariots, the Mahasnana will be done by 9 o’clock.

The deities will be adorned with the Bada Singhara Besha at 1 AM in the night today to continue till 1.30 AM and later at 2 AM in the night the Pahada ritual will be held.

Arrangements have been made by the Srimandira administration to execute the Adhar Pana ritual in a disciplined way.

The Niladri Bije ritual of Mahaprabhu will be held tomorrow.

It is to be noted that the famous Sunabesha ritual of the three deities was held yesterday. Lakhs of devotees got darshan of the deities during the golden attire while security arrangement had been tightened.

