Matric exam achievers: Subhalaxmi tops in Badamba Block, Jeypore’s Puja secures 90 % marks

Cuttack/ Koraput: Two girls have brought laurels to their schools and districts after becoming achievers in the Matric examinations. Hailing from Cuttack and Koraput district the two girl students have become examples for others.

Subhalaxmi Dhal has become the topper in Badamba Block of Cuttack district in Odisha after securing 586 marks in the Matric examinations in 2023. She hails from a poor family, but her hard effort has paid off. Her relatives, friends and well-wishers are congratulating her since the result was published on Thursday.

Subhalaxmi is from Ratapat village under Badamba Block. Four years ago her father passed away. Now, their family consists of herself, her widow mother and a younger brother. She takes care of the family.

The aim of life of this achiever student is to become a doctor. However, whether she can continue to study or not is a big question because of poverty.

The local MLA has assured that money will not be a hindrance for this meritorious student on the way to higher studies. He has said that whatever financial assistance can be provided by the Government, he will see that the girl student would get the benefits of the Govt schemes.

In another achievement, Puja Gouda of Jeypore in the Koraput district of Odisha has secured more than 90 per cent marks in the Matric Examinations 2023.

This is an achievement because, after long 10 years that a student from her school, the Jeypore Government High School, has attained the feat of securing more than 90 per cent. She has secured A1 grade.

It is to be noted that in the year 2021, MLA Pranab Prakash Das had adopted this school. Later, the school was also transformed under the 5T initiative. Puja has said that the study environment at her school is quite well.