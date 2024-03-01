Yodha trailer out: Sidharth Malhotra goes all guns blazing in his action-packed film

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha’s trailer is out now. The trailer showcases intense action sequences and a gripping storyline with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

In the trailer, the actor is seen playing the role of Arun Katyal, a proud son who witnessed his father’s service in the Indian Army. Despite being suspended and said to be traitor, Arun remains steadfast in his dedication to serve for the country.

Along with Sidharth, actors including Ronit Roy, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani can be seen in pivotal roles. The action thriller has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Puskhar Ojha.

Earlier, the first romantic song of the movie, “Zindagi Tere Naam” was released. Meanwhile, Sidharth earlier expressed his excitement about the audience’s reaction to the film. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The track is sung by popular singer Vishal Mishra and the lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore along with Mishra. The number talks about how Sidharth’s character has fallen in love with Rashii and how he wants to devote his life to her.

Sidharth, who will be seen in the titular role, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the track. He captioned it: “It’s all love with #ZindagiTereNaam, from #Yodha in the cinema on March 15.”

Shidharth Malhotra was last seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

The movie is all set to hit the cinemas on March 15.

