Watch: Sidharth Malhotra gets shy when guest teases him about wedding with Kiara Advani

Rumors are circulating that actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani will exchange vows in the first quarter of 2023. A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra attended an engagement in Gurugram. While the actor was showing off his dancing skills at the event, he was teased by guests about his own wedding, which is reportedly scheduled to take place in February.

Actor Aarti Khetarpal’s younger brother, Love Bansal, is married to Nandini Gupta. This big, fat wedding celebration in Delhi started with an engagement ceremony that was attended by Sidharth Malhotra.

Aarti shared images and videos from the event on Instagram, writing, “Bringing our very own Delhi boy @sidmalhotra at my dearest @lovebansal @nandini.15’s engagement to begin our family’s biggggggggg fat Indian wedding.”

Some photos showed him posing with Aarti and guests. He was also seen dancing with the bride and groom. In the same post, Sidharth can be heard on stage saying, “Dilli ki shadio ki baat hi kuch aur hai (there is something special about Delhi weddings).”

A guest who appeared on stage with him also talked about the current winter season in Delhi, calling Sidharth “the hottest man in the world.” Sidharth then says, “We have the hottest girls right here man. Dilli ki ladkia, Dilli ki shaadi (girls and weddings in Delhi are special).”

The guest goes on to tease the Bollywood star, saying, “Isiliye Dilli ka ladka, iski bhi hone wali hai shaadi (that’s why this is the Delhi boy who is all set to get married soon).”

Hearing this, Sidharth blushes and raises his hands in the air before changing the subject to the couple about to get married.

Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly set to get married next month. Their wedding will reportedly be an intimate yet lavish one that will take place on February 6. Pre-wedding celebrations will take place on February 4 and 5. They reportedly decided to tie the knot at his five-star Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

