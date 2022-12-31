Wedding bells! Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot in February

If you believed that the wedding events of the Bollywood stars were over with Ranbir-Alia and Vicky-Katrina then you are highly mistaken. Another royal and magnificent wedding is just around the corner which is soon going to happen in the coming year. Many sources from the Bollywood industry have revealed that the breathtaking wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is going to happen in February 2023.

According to the sources, Sidharth and Kiara are going to tie the knot on February 6 which will resemble Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fort wedding with all the pre-wedding festivities taking place on February 4 and 5. All their friends and relatives will conduct the traditional ceremonies of the wedding which are mehendi, haldi, and sangeet.

Reportedly, the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel will serve as the wedding venue of Sid and Kiara. This royal wedding is going to be a lavish event. The duo’s marriage will take place behind closed doors with heightened security. On February 3, a force of security personnel and bodyguards would be deployed to Jaisalmer. The stunning setting of this wedding venue indicates that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s nuptials would be a big occasion. However, there is no official confirmation from the stars or the hotel.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon hit the big screen with the movie Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming musical romantic movie Satyaprem ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.