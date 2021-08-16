Watch: Netflix’s heartwarming video on Independence Day for Desi Indians goes viral

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 pandemic has put a pause on every festive celebration in India for the time being. But, our country that holds at least one festival each month has always found a way to celebrate the different occasions without letting a breach form in the Covid guidelines.

One such example was seen on the 75th Independence Day celebration that occurred on Sunday. While people are unable to enjoy the actual freedom due to Coronavirus, sharing of happiness was still possible due to virtual liberation on Independence day.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, Netflix shared a video on its Instagram page with the caption, “Here’s to 75 years of being desi. Happy Independence Day.”

The video is a compilation of trimmed clips from various Bollywood movies and tv-series that shows the true meaning of being ‘Desi.’ The beautiful attempt made by this global platform has touched the hearts of many Indians.

The video starts with Kajol’s iconic scene from the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, where she talks about her love for India with her husband and son, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Jibraan Khan respectively.

Watch video here:

The video then showcases Indians love for their delicious cuisine to big fat marriages stuffed with dance and colours in a filmy style. This video also shows the culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. The video ends with a scene from KKKG and a Happy Independence Day note.

This 1 minute and 31 seconds video from Netflix was heartwarming enough for viewers to shower the comment sections with a lot of love and appreciation.

One comment read, “I was so happy after watching the national anthem scene and i was like 7 or 8 years best scene from this movie.” While another wrote, “The KKKG part in the end gave me chills. Literal chills.”