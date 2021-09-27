Watch: Manike Mage Hithe’s beautiful rendition by falutist Naveen Kumar, video viral

Sri Lankan singers Yohani and Satheeshan sung Sinhala track ‘Manike Mage Hithe,’ has no doubt hit a blockbuster on social media. Having a South Asian classical touch, the song is currently a huge hit in India especially.

Where several artists and celebrities from the nation are smitten with the hit song, many have tried to come up with versions of the original track. One such cover is of a renowned flautist Naveen Kumar, who is known for playing the instrument in the Kal Ho Na Ho title track. and the Bombay Theme, Zara Zara (Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein).

Naveen shared the video, showcasing his beautiful rendition of the song, on his Instagram account with the caption, “A lot of you have asked me to listen to this beautiful Sri Lankan song by @yohanimusic. On public demand here is flute version of the song for you guys.”

He played the soulful tune of Manike Mage Hithe on the flute, which is winning hearts on the Internet. The comments sections is filled with praises starting from the singer Yohani herself who wrote, “wow” showing her amazement on this rendition followed by red hearts. Netizens also expressed their love for the tune as one wrote, “wow Sir you took it to another level” and “Amazing, your flute always gives me goosebumps,” wrote another.