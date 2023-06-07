‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ Trailer Out, Saif Ali Khan Gives Voice To Star-Lord, Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan has lent voice as Star-Lord in the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord. The trailer of the series was released on Wednesday.

In the trailer we can see that Star-Lord, the leader of a dubious crew, faces new and familiar challenges. Instagram user audible_in posted the video on Instagram. The cation of the post says, “Thirty years in the future and Earth officially sucks. It’s time to prepare for the launch of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’. This first season follows Star-Lord and Rocket on their mission to save humanity. Journey with the duo through the ravaged Wasteland and listen as they fight to take back the Earth.”

In this series SaifAliKhan has given voice as Star-Lord, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant divgikr as Cora as Anangsha as the Collector. It will available on June 28.