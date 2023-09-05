Vijay Deverakonda to donate Rs 1 lakh each to 100 families from his ‘Kushi’ earnings

After the success of their recent film ‘Kushi,’ actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been riding high on the waves of triumph. Following a visit to theatres in Hyderabad, Vijay took part in a promotional event in Vishakhapatnam, where he made an announcement that touched many hearts.

In the event, he declared to donate Rs 1 crore from his earnings for ‘Kushi’ to support 100 struggling families. In his own words, he spreads ‘Kushi’ (jou) with his fans, and he plans to do this by providing Rs 1 lakh to each of these 100 families.

During the promotional event in Vizag on September 4, Vijay shared his heartfelt message and said, “You are happy, and I am happy. I am thinking of something, and I don’t know if I can pull it off or whether it’s right or wrong. But, if I don’t do it, I’ll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs 1 crore from my ‘Kushi’ salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with Rs 1 lakh each in the next 10 days. My success, my happiness, and my salary should be shared with you all.”

He also revealed his plan to share a form on his social media page called ‘Spreading Kushi’ or ‘Devera family’ to facilitate the assistance process. “If the money helps people pay their rent, fees, or anything else, I’d be happy,” he added.

The actor expressed his desire to complete this noble initiative before the scheduled success celebration for ‘Kushi’ in Hyderabad in the next 10 days.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, ‘Kushi’ was released in multiple theatres in multiple languages on September 1st. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has been performing well at the box office.