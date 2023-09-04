Vijay Deverakonda seeks blessing at Yadadri Temle after Kushi release

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently made a spiritual visit to the Yadadri Temle in Telangana with his family. This visit comes following the success of his movie “Kushi”.

On Sunday, the makers of the movie posted pictures of the actor’s temple visit on Instagram with the caption, “The man of the hour, @TheDeverakonda along with his family and team #Kushi took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER.”

During the visit, Vijay can be seen dressed in traditional attire, sporting a kurta and lungi, and offering prayers alongside his family members.

Before this temple visit, the makers of ‘Kushi’ had unveiled the movie’s trailer. The trailer beautifully showcased the vibrant chemistry between Vijay and Samantha, offering a perfect blend of intense emotions, humour, and stunning visuals.

The trailer takes viewers on a heartwarming journey into the world of Aaradhya and Viplav, two characters who create a relatable yet endearing romance. Like life itself, their love story has its share of ups and downs, struggles, and bittersweet moments.

The video begins with Vijay and Samantha’s characters finding love amidst the rugged mountains of Kashmir. However, their love faces challenges as their family becomes involved, attempting to keep them apart. To prove their families wrong, Samantha and Vijay’s characters unite, marry, and embark on a journey together.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Mkaers, “Kushi” hit theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.