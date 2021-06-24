Vidyut Jammwal signs Hollywood talent agency that manages Tony Jaa, Dolph Lundgren

By IANS
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has signed up with the reputed Hollywood talent management agency Wonder Street, known to represent international action heroes such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren.

Vidyut will be represented by Christine and Mark Holder.

Related News

Kriti Sanon showcases expectation versus reality on leg…

Dilip Kumar’s Health Condition is ‘stable’…

“I’m excited to be associated with some of the hardest working people of Hollywood,” Vidyut said, of his new association.

Vidyut has been interacting with several global action heroes over the past year, courtesy his chat segment “X-Rayed By Vidyut”. The actor has also been promoting the Indian martial art form of Kalaripayattu.

The actor has made his mark in Bollywood as an action star with his roles in the “Commando” series, “Khuda Haafiz”, “Junglee” and “Force”. His upcoming films are “Sanak” and “Khuda Haafiz Chapter II”.

You might also like
Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2021: Actress and Actors can now choose to be recognised as performer

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian poses barefoot in a hot nude bikini for sensuous’tennis match

Entertainment

Rubina Dilaik puts ‘Bigg Boss 14’ victory gown for charity sale to…

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan takes the jab, is ‘now loading: antibodies’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.