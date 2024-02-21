Vidya Balan files FIR against social media account extorting money in her name

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has lodged an FIR against an unknown person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name and extorting money from other users.

According to Police reports, an unknown person who created an identical Instagram ID asked people for money by assuring them of jobs. The Mumbai police has registered an FIR under section 66 (C) of IT.

Vidya Balan has often seen posting multiple videos and images on social media. However, this issue has created a serious problem for her as someone is misusing her name and asking for money from people.

As per official reports, an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, he started contacting people associated with Bollywood. He later started asking people for money by assuring them of jobs.

After Vidya Balan came to know about this, she complained to Mumbai Police. The actress has earlier also mentioned the case in her Instagram stories about how someone was running an account in her name.

In the work front, Vidya Balan has joined the cast of the third sequel of the hit movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The news has been revealed by actor Kartik Aaryan who had played the lead role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He also revealed that the movie is set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

Kartik Aaryan took his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “And it’s happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.” He has also shared an edited video of Vidya and him performing “Ami Je Tomar” accompanied with the caption written above.