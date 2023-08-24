Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Veteran Actress Seema R. Deo from ‘Anand’ passes away at 81

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Seema R. Deo from 'Anand', passed away here following prolonged illness at 81.

Actress Seema R. Deo

Mumbai:  Veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Seema R. Deo – who enacted a key role in the superhit 1971 film ‘Anand’, passed away here following prolonged illness, family sources said on Thursday.

She was 81 and breathed her last at a private hospital this morning after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and other disorders.

Born in Mumbai as Nalini Saraf, Seema Deo is survived by her sons actor Ajinkya and director Abhinay.

Seema Deo acted in nearly 90 Hindi and Marathi movies in a career spanning over six decades from the black-and-white to the colour era of the Indian film industry.

She is hugely remembered for her major role in the musical blockbuster ‘Anand’, along with her husband Ramesh, and Amitabh Bachchan among other actors.

Top Bollywood personalities have expressed shock over her demise and condoled her passing on social media.

