Urvashi sends legal notice to journalist over report of Akhil Akkineni harassing her

Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela who has started working on her next film titled ‘Agent,’ with Akhil Akkineni, has sent a legal notice to a Twitter user for spreading fake news about her co-star and her on social media.

Reportedly, the user named Umair Sandhu took to the microblogging site and claimed that Akhil allegedly harassed Urvashi during the shoot in Europe.

Umair, who is a journalist by profession also tweeted that the 2015 Miss Universe called Akhil an immature actor and felt uncomfortable working with him. In no time, the tweet went viral.

Meanwhile, Urvashi has finally broken her silence on this matter and taken action against him.

The actress took to her Instagram to post a note revealing that she has filed a legal notice against the self-proclaimed critic for spreading fake news about her and Akhil.

Urvashi’s note read, “DEFAMATION LEGAL NOTICE HAS BEEN SERVED BY MY LEGAL TEAM. DEFINITELY DISGRUNTLED BY INDECENT JOURNALIST LIKE YOU FOR YOUR SPURIOUS / RIDICULOUS TWEETS. YOU’RE NOT MY OFFICIAL SPOKESPERSON. AND YES YOU’RE A VERY IMMATURE JOURNALIST WHO MADE ME & MY FAMILY EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE.”

Urvashi’s fans started supporting her in the comments section. One user wrote, “Don’t worry @urvashirautela ma’am all urvashians are with you we will always support you we will always stand by you.” Another person commented. “Full Support 2 Queen Urvashi.”