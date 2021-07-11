Urvashi Rautela treats her fans with a Sunday workout video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media on Sunday to treat fans with her workout video.

In the video shared on Instagram, Urvashi is seen lifting a 60kg weight lying down on the ground, a workout which benefits one’s lower abs. The actress wears a bright yellow coloured gym outfit and a pair of neon orange sneakers.

Sharing the video, Urvashi informed: “500 REPS 60KGS LOWER ABS ABS ABS (obviously couldn’t upload full).”

On the work front, Urvashi has just resumed shooting for the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” where she features alongside Randeep Hooda.

“4.30 am on sets of #InspectorAvinash Shoot resumes. That’s what makes it so attractive. You get to break all your own rules. The more conflict i find, the more interesting the performance. #vanityvan #trailerdiaries,” the actress informed in an Instagram post on Saturday.