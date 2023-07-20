Urfi Javed wears tomato-earrings in latest post, calls them the ‘new gold’

Urfi Javed always manages to make it to the headlines with something or the other. Mostly, she is always on the internet due to her extremely unique fashion experiments. This time she took to her Instagram handle to express her view on the rising prices of tomatoes in the country.

In her latest Instagram post, Urfi Javed was seen wearing tomatoes as earrings. In a video that she shared, Urfi was seen flaunting her tomato-earrings in a video while she continued to chew on a tomato. In the carousal post, she also shared a couple of news reports on the topic. One of her shares featured actor Suniel Shetty’s reaction on the tomato price hike situation. Urfi captioned the post saying, “Tomatoes are the new gold.”

Take a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

It is no surprise that netizens were quick to shower their reactions on the post. The post of Urfi Javed wearing tomatoes gathered a lot of hilarious comments. While one user wrote, “Justice for tomatoes!,” another one commented saying that Urfi’s artwork knows no bounds.

Earlier this week, actor Suniel Shetty had expressed his apprehension on the price hike of tomatoes in India. He even mentioned that he had to compromise on the quality of food in his restaurant due to the price hike.

In an interview Shetty had shared that he is also a restaurateur and remembered how he had bargained for the best prices. He mentioned that however, due to the rising tomato prices, people have had to compromise on taste and quality of food.